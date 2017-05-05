版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Evonik's focus this yr on integrating Air Products, Huber businesses

May 5 Evonik CFO in analyst call

* Says this year's focus is clearly on integrating Air Products businesses and Huber deal when concluded

* Says future growth strategy based on innovation, organic investment, targeted M&A

* Says still has sizeable overcapacity in superabsorbents, market will grow into that in 1-2 years Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐