BRIEF-EVP Michael Bonds to retire from United Continental Holdings

Feb 24 United Continental Holdings Inc:

* United Continental Holdings - on Feb.20, Michael Bonds, EVP, human resources and labor relations announced planned retirement from co Source text:(bit.ly/2l8L3Ky) Further company coverage:
