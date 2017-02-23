BRIEF-Ex-Comverse CEO Alexander gets 2-1/2 years prison in options backdating case

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing
* Alexander was sentenced by U.S. District judge nicholas garaufis in Brooklyn, New York
* Alexander was sentenced in connection with alleged backdating of stock options, after he had spent a decade in Namibia to avoid prosecution
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: