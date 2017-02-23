版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 02:43 BJT

BRIEF-Ex-Comverse CEO Alexander gets 2-1/2 years prison in options backdating case

Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing

* Alexander was sentenced by U.S. District judge nicholas garaufis in Brooklyn, New York

* Alexander was sentenced in connection with alleged backdating of stock options, after he had spent a decade in Namibia to avoid prosecution
