20 小时前
BRIEF-Exact Sciences laboratories enters national ancillary provider participation agreement with Unitedhealthcare Insurance
2017年7月5日 / 下午1点01分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Exact Sciences laboratories enters national ancillary provider participation agreement with Unitedhealthcare Insurance

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp:

* Exact Sciences Corp -Exact Sciences Laboratories entered national ancillary provider participation agreement with Unitedhealthcare Insurance for cologuard

* Exact Sciences Corp - ‍exact and Aetna recently amended that agreement to include Aetna's commercial lines of business, effective July 15, 2017​

* Exact Sciences Corp - additional terms of unitedhealthcare agreement are not disclosed

* Exact Sciences Corp - additional terms of Aetna agreement, as amended, are not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2upq63X) Further company coverage:

