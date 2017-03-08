版本:
BRIEF-ExactEarth reports qtrly revenue of $3.3 mln

March 8 ExactEarth Ltd -

* ExactEarth reports q1 fiscal 2017 financial results

* Qtrly revenue of $3.3 million

* Qtrly order bookings were $8.9 million compared to $4.2 million in q1 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
