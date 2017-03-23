版本:
BRIEF-Excellon Q4 revenue $3.3 mln vs $2.5 mln

March 23 Excellon Resources Inc:

* Excellon reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter financial results and update on optimization plan

* Q4 revenue $3.3 million versus $2.5 million

* Excellon Resources Inc - qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.03

* Excellon Resources Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
