BRIEF-Excellon Q4 revenue $3.3 mln vs $2.5 mln

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts reports Q1 adj earnings per share $1.60
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
March 23 Excellon Resources Inc:
* Excellon reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter financial results and update on optimization plan
* Q4 revenue $3.3 million versus $2.5 million
* Excellon Resources Inc - qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Excellon Resources Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advance auto parts reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
FRANKFURT, May 24 German authorities involved in raiding Daimler's offices as part of a probe into diesel pollution are talking to authorities in the United States, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S