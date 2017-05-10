BRIEF-Excellon qtrly adjusted basic loss per share $0.03

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
May 10 Excellon Resources Inc:
* Excellon reports first quarter 2017 financial results and update on optimization plan
* Q1 revenue fell 20 percent to $3.4 million
* Excellon Resources Inc - qtrly basic loss per share $ 0.01
* Qtrly production of 205,314 silver equivalent ounces versus 363,552 silver equivalent ounces
* Excellon Resources Inc - qtrly adjusted basic loss per share $ 0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
