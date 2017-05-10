版本:
BRIEF-Excellon qtrly adjusted basic loss per share $0.03

May 10 Excellon Resources Inc:

* Excellon reports first quarter 2017 financial results and update on optimization plan

* Q1 revenue fell 20 percent to $3.4 million

* Excellon Resources Inc - qtrly basic loss per share $ 0.01

* Qtrly production of 205,314 silver equivalent ounces versus 363,552 silver equivalent ounces

* Excellon Resources Inc - qtrly adjusted basic loss per share $ 0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
