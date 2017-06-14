版本:
BRIEF-Excelsior Mining's Gunnison copper project receives draft state permit

June 14 Excelsior Mining Corp:

* Excelsior Mining's Gunnison copper project receives draft state permit

* Excelsior Mining - Arizona Department Of Environmental Quality issued draft operating permit, aquifer protection permit for Gunnison copper project

* Excelsior Mining Corp - draft app will remain open for public comment for a minimum of 30 days

* Excelsior Mining Corp - received Toronto Stock Exchange approval to hold its annual general meeting on September 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
