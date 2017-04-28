版本:
BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp responds on North West Co's announcement to acquire North Star Air

April 28 Exchange Income Corp-

* Exchange Income Corporation responds to the announcement by North West Company Inc to acquire North Star Air

* Exchange Income-got notice from north west it will be transitioning freight service to its new unit in 90 days, at that time will cease as supplier to north west Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
