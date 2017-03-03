版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六

BRIEF-EXCO Resources announces changes in board

March 4 Exco Resources Inc

* EXCO Resources Inc Announces changes to board of directors

* EXCO Resources Inc - resignation of Wilbur L. Ross from company's board of directors

* EXCO Resources Inc - appointment of Anthony R. Horton and Stephen J. Toy to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
