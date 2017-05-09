BRIEF-Exco Resources reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

May 9 Exco Resources Inc

* Exco Resources, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Exco Resources Inc - Produced 241 mmcfe per day, or 22 bcfe, for Q1 2017

* Exco Resources Inc - Qtrly total revenues $76.5 million versus $56.1 million

* Exco Resources Inc - Exco's 2017 capital budget is $158 million