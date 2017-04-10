BRIEF-Exco Resources to divest South Texas oil, and gas properties

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Exco Resources Inc
* Exco Resources executes agreement to divest south texas oil and natural gas properties
* Exco Resources Inc- purchase price of $300 million is subject to customary closing conditions
* Exco Resources-properties to be divested include interests in oil & natural gas properties,surface acreage in zavala, frio and dimmit counties in Texas
* Exco Resources - intends to use proceeds to fund drilling, development of its core haynesville and bossier shale assets in North Louisiana and East Texas
* Exco Resources - after closing of sale, borrowing base under company's revolving credit agreement will be $100 million
* Exco Resources Inc - next borrowing base redetermination under credit agreement is set to occur in november 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022