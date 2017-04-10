BRIEF-Exco Resources to divest South Texas oil, and gas properties

April 10 Exco Resources Inc

* Exco Resources executes agreement to divest south texas oil and natural gas properties

* Exco Resources Inc- purchase price of $300 million is subject to customary closing conditions

* Exco Resources-properties to be divested include interests in oil & natural gas properties,surface acreage in zavala, frio and dimmit counties in Texas

* Exco Resources - intends to use proceeds to fund drilling, development of its core haynesville and bossier shale assets in North Louisiana and East Texas

* Exco Resources - after closing of sale, borrowing base under company's revolving credit agreement will be $100 million

* Exco Resources Inc - next borrowing base redetermination under credit agreement is set to occur in november 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: