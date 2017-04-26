版本:
BRIEF-Exco Technologies reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.30

April 26 Exco Technologies Ltd

* Exco Technologies Limited - results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.30

* Q2 sales rose 15 percent to C$153.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.30, revenue view C$150.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
