BRIEF-Exelixis announces clinical trial collaboration with Roche

Feb 27 Exelixis Inc:

* Exelixis announces clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate cabozantinib and atezolizumab in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors

* Exelixis Inc - expect to begin patient enrollment mid-year 2017

* Exelixis - study will evaluate potential of this combination in multiple solid tumors, including advanced renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma