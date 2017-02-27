版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Exelixis announces clinical trial collaboration with Roche

Feb 27 Exelixis Inc:

* Exelixis announces clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate cabozantinib and atezolizumab in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors

* Exelixis Inc - expect to begin patient enrollment mid-year 2017

* Exelixis - study will evaluate potential of this combination in multiple solid tumors, including advanced renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
