BRIEF-Exelixis announces clinical trial collaboration with Roche

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Exelixis Inc:
* Exelixis announces clinical trial collaboration with Roche to evaluate cabozantinib and atezolizumab in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors
* Exelixis Inc - expect to begin patient enrollment mid-year 2017
* Exelixis - study will evaluate potential of this combination in multiple solid tumors, including advanced renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing