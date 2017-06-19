BRIEF-Exelixis announces Independent Radiology Committee review confirms results from CABOSUN

June 19 Exelixis Inc

* Exelixis announces independent radiology committee review confirms results from cabosun, the phase 2 trial of cabozantinib versus sunitinib in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma

* Exelixis inc - u.s. Regulatory submission remains on track for q3'17

* Exelixis - cabozantinib demonstrated clinically meaningful,statistically significant reduction in rate of disease progression or death as measured by pfs