BRIEF-Exelixis announces phase 1 trial results for cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab with or without ipilimumab

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Exelixis Inc
* Exelixis announces phase 1 trial results for cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab with or without ipilimumab in refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other genitourinary tumors
* Exelixis Inc - Recommended doses for ongoing expansion cohorts and future potential trials identified for doublet and triplet combinations
* Exelixis - Data from Part II also demonstrate that using cabozantinib with two immunotherapy agents is well-tolerated with promising early activity
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs