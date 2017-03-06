版本:
BRIEF-Exelixis' cabozantinib granted orphan drug designation

March 6 Exelixis Inc

* Exelixis' cabozantinib granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma

* Exelixis inc - exelixis has guided that data from trial are expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
