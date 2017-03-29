BRIEF-Exelixis further reduces indebtedness by repaying Silicon Valley Bank term loan

March 29 Exelixis Inc:
* Exelixis further reduces indebtedness by repaying silicon
valley bank term loan
* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis also plans to eliminate another
source of indebtedness later this year by retiring Deerfield
notes
* Exelixis- repaid all amounts outstanding under term loan
with silicon valley bank initiated in 2010 and which was due for
repayment on may 31, 2017
* Exelixis Inc - retiring Deerfield notes 1 year ahead of
maturity date will provide savings of about $12 million in
interest expense, net of termination fee
* Exelixis Inc - $80.1 million payment included $80.0
million in principal and approximately $60,000 in interest
outstanding
