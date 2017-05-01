BRIEF-Exelixis Q1 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Exelixis Inc:
* Exelixis announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $80.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Exelixis -reiterating previously provided guidance that total costs and operating expenses for full year will be between $290 million and $310 million for 2017
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668