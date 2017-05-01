BRIEF-Exelixis Q1 earnings per share $0.05

May 1 Exelixis Inc:

* Exelixis announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $80.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exelixis -reiterating previously provided guidance that total costs and operating expenses for full year will be between $290 million and $310 million for 2017