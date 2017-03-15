BRIEF-Exelon Corp says CEO Christopher M. Crane's total 2016 compensation was $15.2 mln

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
March 15 Exelon Corp
* Exelon corp says CEO Christopher M. Crane's 2016 total compensation was $15.2 million versus $15.96 million in 2015
* Exelon corp says CFO Jonathan W. Thayer's 2016 total compensation was $4.8 million versus $4.76 million in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2nFL2zm Further company coverage:
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals