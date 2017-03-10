BRIEF-Exelon Generation Co issues additional senior notes

March 10 Exelon Corp :
* On March 10, Exelon Generation Co LLC issued, sold an
additional $250 million principal amount of its 2.950% senior
notes due 2020 - Sec filing
* Exelon Generation Co LLC issued and sold an additional
$500 million principal amount of its 3.400% senior notes due
2022 - Sec filing
* Proceeds of senior notes will partly be used to repay
outstanding commercial paper obligations
* 2022 notes carry interest rate of 3.400% per annum, which
is payable semi-annually on March 15 and Sept 15, commencing
Sept 15, 2017
* Additional 2020 notes carry an interest rate of 2.950% per
annum, which is payable semi-annually on Jan 15 and July 15,
commencing July 15, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: