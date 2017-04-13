版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 14日 星期五 00:26 BJT

BRIEF-Exelon Generation, JAPC establish joint venture

April 13 Exelon Generation:

* Exelon generation, JAPC establish joint venture to enhance nuclear operational excellence worldwide

* Joint venture company will license and deploy Exelon nuclear management model in major nuclear power projects around world

* JV co, Jexel nuclear, will be jointly controlled 50 percent by co and JAPC, with two board members each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
