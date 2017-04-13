BRIEF-Exelon Generation, JAPC establish joint venture

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
April 13 Exelon Generation:
* Exelon generation, JAPC establish joint venture to enhance nuclear operational excellence worldwide
* Joint venture company will license and deploy Exelon nuclear management model in major nuclear power projects around world
* JV co, Jexel nuclear, will be jointly controlled 50 percent by co and JAPC, with two board members each
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.