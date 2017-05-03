版本:
BRIEF-Exelon Q1 adjusted non-gaap operating EPS $0.65

May 3 Exelon Corp:

* Exelon announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap operating revenues $8,757 million versus $7,573 million

* Q1 revenue view $8.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
