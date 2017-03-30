BRIEF-Exelon remarkets its 2.5 pct junior subordinated notes due 2024

March 30 Exelon Corp

* Exelon Corp - successfully remarketed its 2.5 percent junior subordinated notes due 2024

* Exelon Corp - effective April 3, 2017, remarketed notes will bear interest at 3.497 percent per year and will mature on June 1, 2022

* Exelon Corp - original notes are being remarketed into $1.15 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.497 percent junior subordinated notes due 2022

* Exelon- Expects portion of funds generated on maturity of portfolio to be used on June 1 to settle purchase contracts it entered as part of equity units

* Exelon Corp-proceeds from issuance, sale of remarketed notes to be used to purchase portfolio of treasury securities maturing on or about May 31, 2017