BRIEF-Exelon says Exelon Generation Company will permanently cease generation operations at three mile island generating station on or about Sept 30, 2019

May 30 Exelon Corp:
* Exelon Corp -Exelon Generation Company, Llc will
permanently cease generation operations at three mile island
generating station on or about Sept 30, 2019
* Exelon Corp -Exelon and generation will recognize certain
one-time charges in q2 of 2017 ranging from an estimated $65
million to $110 million
* Exelon Corp -Exelon and generation also could recognize
additional one-time charges in 2018 and 2019 of up to an
estimated $25 million each year
* Exelon Corp -estimated cash expenditures related to
one-time charges primarily for employee-related costs are
expected to range from $40 million to $70 million
