BRIEF-Exeter says annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 22 is cancelled

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Exeter Resource Corp
* Exeter provides update on 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders
* Exeter Resource Corp says previously announced annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on june 22 is cancelled
* Exeter Resource says annual general meeting cancelled in anticipation of expiration on june 20 of offer by goldcorp inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.