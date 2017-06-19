版本:
BRIEF-Exeter says annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 22 is cancelled

June 19 Exeter Resource Corp

* Exeter provides update on 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders

* Exeter Resource Corp says previously announced annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on june 22 is cancelled

* Exeter Resource says annual general meeting cancelled in anticipation of expiration on june 20 of offer by goldcorp inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
