BRIEF-Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp in a deal valued at C$247 mln

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Exeter Resource Corp
* Exeter to be acquired by Goldcorp
* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for total consideration of c$247 million
* Exeter Resource Corp - Goldcorp will acquire all outstanding shares of exeter for consideration of 0.12 of a goldcorp share for each exeter share
* Exeter Resource Corp - deal for c$2.58 per exeter share
* Exeter Resource - Exeter's board of directors has unanimously approved transaction; recommends that exeter shareholders vote in favour of arrangement
* Exeter Resource - under certain circumstances where transaction is not completed, exeter has agreed to pay a termination fee of c$8.65 million to goldcorp
* Exeter Resource - all of directors and officers of exeter, who own or control about 8.4% of co's issued shares have entered support agreements with goldcorp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.