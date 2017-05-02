BRIEF-EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio

May 2 EXFO Inc:

* EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio

* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately 5pct of EXFO'S global workforce

* EXFO Inc - EXFO will significantly reduce investments in passive wireless monitoring which represented less than 5pct of total sales

* EXFO Inc - company will also incur one-time restructuring costs of US$4.0 million in Q3 of 2017

* EXFO Inc - following restructuring, which should be completed in Q4 of fiscal 2017, EXFO intends to benefit from annual cost savings of US$8.0 million

* EXFO Inc says co has streamlined its monitoring solutions portfolio to focus on testing, active service assurance, fiber monitoring and analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: