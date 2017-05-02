BRIEF-EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 EXFO Inc:
* EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio
* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately 5pct of EXFO'S global workforce
* EXFO Inc - EXFO will significantly reduce investments in passive wireless monitoring which represented less than 5pct of total sales
* EXFO Inc - company will also incur one-time restructuring costs of US$4.0 million in Q3 of 2017
* EXFO Inc - following restructuring, which should be completed in Q4 of fiscal 2017, EXFO intends to benefit from annual cost savings of US$8.0 million
* EXFO Inc says co has streamlined its monitoring solutions portfolio to focus on testing, active service assurance, fiber monitoring and analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.