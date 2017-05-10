版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 02:17 BJT

BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces refinancing transactions

May 10 Exide Technologies

* Exide technologies announces refinancing transactions

* Entered into Purchase & Support Agreement with investors, certain holders of outstanding 11% first lien senior secured notes due 2020

* Entered into PSA with investors, holders of outstanding 7% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025, common stock, par value $0.01

* Pursuant to psa, certain investors purchased $80.0 million in principal amount of 7.25% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025

* Purchse of 7.25% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025 for cash at generating gross proceeds of $72 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
