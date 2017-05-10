BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces refinancing transactions

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Exide Technologies
* Exide technologies announces refinancing transactions
* Entered into Purchase & Support Agreement with investors, certain holders of outstanding 11% first lien senior secured notes due 2020
* Entered into PSA with investors, holders of outstanding 7% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025, common stock, par value $0.01
* Pursuant to psa, certain investors purchased $80.0 million in principal amount of 7.25% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025
* Purchse of 7.25% second lien senior secured convertible pik notes due 2025 for cash at generating gross proceeds of $72 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit