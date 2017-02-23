版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-EXIM Bank of China approves termination of Adama's share pledge agreement

Feb 23 Hubei Sanonda Co Ltd

* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to terminate pledge agreement of Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd' 100 percent stake

* Says The Export-Import Bank of China approves China National Agrochemical Corp to use other assets owned by China National Chemical Corp as new collateral

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lyqmtv

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
