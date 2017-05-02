版本:
BRIEF-EXL reports Q1 EPS $0.48

May 2 Exlservice Holdings Inc

* EXL reports 2017 first quarter results

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.57, revenue view $748.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 revenue $183 million versus I/B/E/S view $176.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 8 to 11 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $740 million to $760 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Announced an additional $100 million share repurchase authorization for years 2017 -2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
