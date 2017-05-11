版本:
BRIEF-Expedia announces agreement to acquire majority of SilverRail

May 11 Expedia Inc:

* Expedia announces agreement to acquire majority of SilverRrail

* Expedia Inc- announced entry into a definitive agreement in which Expedia will acquire a majority stake in SilverRail

* Deal anticipated to close in middle of 2017 pending satisfaction of closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
