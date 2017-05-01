版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Expedia CEO Khosrowshahi 2016 total compensation $2.4 mln

May 1 Expedia Inc

* Expedia Inc - CEO Dara Khosrowshahi 2016 total compensation $2.4 million - SEC filing

* CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's 2015 total compensation was $94.6 million that included $90.8 million in option awards Source: (bit.ly/2pzhUfy) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐