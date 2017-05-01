BRIEF-Expedia CEO Khosrowshahi 2016 total compensation $2.4 mln

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Expedia Inc
* Expedia Inc - CEO Dara Khosrowshahi 2016 total compensation $2.4 million - SEC filing
* CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's 2015 total compensation was $94.6 million that included $90.8 million in option awards Source: (bit.ly/2pzhUfy) Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668