公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Expedia Inc intends to include homeaway gross bookings and room nights in its reported consolidated operating metrics

April 24 Expedia Inc:

* Expedia Inc - beginning with Q1 of FY 2017, co intends to include homeaway gross bookings and room nights in its reported consolidated operating metrics Source text:(bit.ly/2opb9Q0) Further company coverage:
