BRIEF-Expedia qtrly loss per share $0.57

April 27 Expedia Inc:
* Expedia Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.57
* Expedia says for the first quarter of 2017, total gross
bookings increased 14 pct
* Expedia q1 revenue $2.19 billion versus. $1.90 billion
* Expedia q1 gross bookings, including homeaway, increased
$2.9 billion or 14 pct year-over-year to $23.6 billion
* Expedia - on a standalone basis, for q1 trivago reached
$286 million in revenue, an increase of 62 pct year-over-year
* Expedia - for q1 egencia gross bookings reached $1.8
billion, an increase of 9 pct year-over-year
* Expedia - based on current plans, expect to incur about
$15 million to $20 million in restructuring and related
reorganization charges for 2017
* Expedia - recognized $2 million in restructuring and
related reorganization charges during the three months ended
march 31, 2017
* Expedia - net loss in the first quarter of 2016 was
primarily related to foreign exchange, as well as an
other-than-temporary investment impairment
* Expedia - net loss in the first quarter of 2017 was
primarily related to foreign exchange
* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $2.14
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
