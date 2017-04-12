版本:
BRIEF-Expert System signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group

April 12 Expert System SpA:

* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions

* Expert System will deliver cognitive computing solutions to Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) across business units worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
