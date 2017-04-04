版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Express Scripts lowers prescription drug spending for workers' compensation payers

April 4 Express Scripts Holding Co-

* Express Scripts Holding Co says lowered prescription drug spending for workers' compensation payers by 7.6 percent in 2016

* Express Scripts - in 2016, opioids remained most expensive therapy class at $391.35 per user per year: co's workers' compensation drug trend report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐