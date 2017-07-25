BRIEF-Express Scripts Q2 earnings per share $1.37

July 25 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co

* Express Scripts announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.73

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.88 to $1.92

* Express Scripts Holding Co - increased its guidance for 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share from a range of $6.90 to $7.04 to a range of $6.95 to $7.05

* Express Scripts Holding Co - expects total adjusted claims for Q3 of 2017 to be in range of 340 million to 350 million

* Express Scripts Holding Co - adjusted earnings per diluted share for Q3 of 2017 is estimated to be in range of $1.88 to $1.92

* Express Scripts Holding Co - qtrly revenues $25,347.5‍​ million versus $25,222.3 million

* Express Scripts Holding Co - estimate initiative will deliver savings of approximately $550 million to $600 million annually by 2021

* Express scripts holding co qtrly adjusted claims of 350.0 million, flat

* Express Scripts Holding Co - company is updating its expected 2018 retention rate for 2017 selling season to be in range of 94% to 96%

* Express Scripts Holding Co - company expects to formalize plan for our enterprise value initiative by end of 2017

* Express Scripts Holding Co - company's enterprise value initiative is currently estimated to cost approximately $600 million to $650 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Express Scripts - initiative is expected to help company achieve its targeted core pbm compounded annual ebitda growth rate from 2017-2020 of 2% to 4%

* Express Scripts Holding Co - company's enterprise value initiative is currently estimated to to deliver cumulative savings of nearly $1.2 billion by 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: