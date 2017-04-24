BRIEF-Express Scripts reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.90

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Express Scripts Holding Co:
* Express Scripts announces 2017 first quarter results; provides update on anthem relationship and visibility into core PBM business excluding contribution from Anthem, Coventry and Catamaran
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.33
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.74
* Express scripts holding co qtrly adjusted claims of 351.7 million, down 1pct
* Expects total adjusted claims for Q2 of 2017 to be in range of 343 million to 353 million
* Express Scripts Holding Co says qtrly revenue $24.65 billion versus. $24.79 billion last year
* Increased its guidance for 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share to a range of $6.90 to $7.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $24.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Express Scripts Holding - recently told by anthem management that anthem intends to move its business when co's current contract with anthem expires on Dec 31, 2019
* Express Scripts Holding Co - anthem is not interested in continuing discussions regarding pricing concessions for 2017-2019
* Express Scripts Holding Co - Anthem has "not provided formal written notice that it does not intend to renew its contract with company" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
