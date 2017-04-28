版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces pricing of secondary offering

April 28 Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended stay america announces pricing of secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares

* Says pricing of underwritten secondary offering ( "Offering") of 30,000,000 paired shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
