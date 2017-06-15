BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces repurchase of preferred shares

June 15 Extended Stay America Inc:
* Extended Stay America announces repurchase of preferred
shares
* Extended Stay America Inc says company repurchased
directly from selling stockholders 14,069 shares of series a
preferred stock of co
* Extended Stay America - entered repurchase agreement with
certain selling stockholders affiliated with Centerbridge
Partners L.P, Blackstone Group L.P.
* Extended Stay America- after repurchase, co has 7,133
preferred shares outstanding, selling stockholders no longer
beneficially own any preferred shares
* Extended Stay America Inc - company funded preferred
share repurchase from cash on hand
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: