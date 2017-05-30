BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares

May 30 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended stay america announces secondary offering and
repurchase of paired shares
* Extended stay america inc - announced an underwritten
secondary offering of 25 million paired shares
* Extended stay america inc - offering of paired share
consists of a share of common stock of extended stay america and
a share of class b common stock of esh hospitality,
* Extended stay america inc - centerbridge partners, l.p.
And blackstone group l.p. Will no longer beneficially own any
paired shares
* Extended stay america inc - paulson & co. inc. And its
affiliated funds will continue to beneficially own approximately
1.8 million paired shares
