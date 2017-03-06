BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces secondary offering

March 7 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended Stay America announces secondary offering and
repurchase of paired shares
* Extended Stay America Inc - announced an underwritten
secondary offering of 25 million paired shares
* Extended Stay America Inc - none of company's officers or
directors are selling any paired shares beneficially owned by
them in offering
* Extended Stay America-each paired share consists of a
share of stock of extended stay america and a share of class b
stock of esh hospitality inc
* Extended Stay America Inc - extended stay America, Inc.
And esh hospitality, inc. Expect to fund share repurchase from
cash on hand
* Co and esh hospitality inc have entered into a share
repurchase agreement with selling stockholders
* Extended Stay America Inc - pursuant to agreement, intend
to repurchase 625,000 paired shares directly from selling
stockholders
