BRIEF-Extended Stay America Q1 adjusted EPS $0.15

April 27 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended stay america announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 1.2 percent to $291 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Extended stay america inc - increases 2017 outlook for
revpar and adjusted ebitda
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.35
* Extended stay america inc - sees fy total revenues $1,285
million - $1,310 million
* Says if asset sales are completed in q2, expect it will
reduce 2017 total revenues by $7 million to $8 million
* Extended stay america inc - sees fy revpar 1.5% - 3.5%
* Extended stay america inc - sees fy net income $175 - $188
million
* Extended stay america inc - if asset sales are completed
in q2, expect it will reduce 2017 adjusted ebitda by $3 million
to $3.5 million for full year
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $289.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $1.30
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
