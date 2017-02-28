BRIEF-Extended Stay America Q4 revenue $295.7 million

Feb 28 Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 same store sales rose 4.2 percent

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 revenue $295.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $292.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable hotel total revenues grew 4.2% to $295.7 million

* Extended Stay America Inc sees 2017 total revenues of $1,279 million - $1,305 million

* Sees 2017 revpar in range of 1% - 3%

* Extended Stay America Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $150 million to $180 million

* Sees 2017 net income in range of $ 181 million - $ 194 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Extended Stay America Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $620 million to $635 million