BRIEF-Extended Stay America resolves lawsuit over trade secrets with competitors

June 12 Extended Stay America Inc
* Extended Stay America says has resolved lawsuit it brought
last fall against a competitors over "alleged misappropriation
of confidential trade secrets"
* Extended Stay America - defendants to pay co $1.2 million
in damages, costs, including requirement for ruby repay to co
part of severance payment from co
* Extended Stay America Inc - defendants have also agreed to
an injunction that requires "destruction or return" of all of
ESA's confidential information
* Extended Stay America Inc - defendants have also agreed to
an injunction that prohibits future use of any ESA confidential
information
