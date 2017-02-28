版本:
BRIEF-Extendicare qtrly AFFO $0.147 per share

Feb 28 Extendicare Inc

* Extendicare announces strong results and platform for future growth in 2016 year end results

* Qtrly affo from continuing operations $0.149 per share

* Qtrly affo $0.147 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
