2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Extendicare says Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board

March 30 Extendicare Inc

* Extendicare Inc - Ben Hutzel has decided to step down in his role as chairman of board of directors of Extendicare

* Extendicare Inc says Alan Torrie, is expected to succeed Hutzel as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
