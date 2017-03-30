版本:
BRIEF-Exterran Corp announces upsizing and pricing of senior notes offering

March 30 Exterran Corp

* Exterran Corporation announces upsizing and pricing of senior notes offering

* Exterran Corp - Upsized from previously announced $300 million aggregate principal amount

* Exterran - Subsidiaries upsized and priced their private offering of $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.125% senior unsecured notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
