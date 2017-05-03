BRIEF-Exterran corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

May 3 Exterran Corp:
* Exterran Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $280.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says oil and gas product sales backlog was $424.6 million
at march 31, 2017, as compared to $306.2 million at December 31,
2016
* Says oil and gas product sales bookings for Q1 of 2017
were $249.2 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 190%
(Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)